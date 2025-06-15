Gas leak at Assam ONGC well enters 4th day, 70 families evacuated

Leakage of gas continued for the fourth day at a well of energy major ONGC in Assam's Sivasagar district, where 70 families have been shifted to a relief camp, officials said on Sunday.

A team led by ONGC director (technology & field services) Vikram Saxena on Saturday took over the operational control of Well No RDS 147, where the blowout took place, they said.

"The well killing process is going on, and we have mobilised all necessary equipment for the same. The Crisis Management Team is working on war-footing to control the leakage," an official told PTI.

The well has not caught fire yet, and no one is injured in the incident, he said.

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar. A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-run 'Maharatna' company.

A senior official of the district administration said that around 1,500 people have been affected by the incident.

"They are getting the smell of gas and are not able to light their stoves or burn anything. We are providing them with cooked food and constantly monitoring the situation," she said.

From the area of the blowout, 70 families have been shifted to a relief camp set up in nearby Bangaon, and all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their welfare and well-being, the district administration said in a post on Facebook.

"There are currently doctors from the health department and the animal husbandry department at the scene. They are examining the health conditions of both people and their domestic animals," it added.

An official of ONGC had earlier said that it was an old crude well without production, and a perforation job was going on for zone transfer at the time of the blowout.

"It is a kind of servicing of the well. The production was supposed to start from a new zone after the perforation job. At the time of the incident, the logging perforation operation was going on. Suddenly, gas started coming out in an uncontrolled manner immediately after the perforation, leading to the blowout," he said.