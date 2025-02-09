HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak

Source: PTI
February 09, 2025 13:39 IST

A fire broke out in a 'kalpvasi' tent in Sector 19 of here at the Maha Kumbh on Sunday due to a leak in a gas cylinder, officials said.

IMAGE: A fire breaks out at a camp during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, February 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes and no casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma told PTI that the fire was reported in a tent set up by Om Prakash Pandey Seva Sansthan and belonged to Rajendra Jaiswal, resident of Karma, Prayagraj.

 

Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, but the tent was completely gutted, he said.

There have been three major fires at the Maha Kumbh besides multiple minor incidents.

Earlier on February 7, a fire broke out in the ISKCON camp in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar and spread over to a dozen nearby camps. While no one was injured in the fire, around 20 tents were destroyed.

On January 19, a massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast. While no casualties were reported, the blaze had left over a dozen camps gutted.

Earlier on January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, but no casualties were reported. Short circuit in one car led to the fire which then spread to the other vehicle parked next to it, according to officials.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
