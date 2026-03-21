Opposition Leader Urges Probe into Meghalaya's Garo Hills Violence

Following deadly clashes, Meghalaya's opposition leader is demanding an independent inquiry into the Garo Hills violence to ensure accountability and restore public trust in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @SangmaConrad/Twitter

Key Points Meghalaya's opposition leader calls for an independent inquiry into the Garo Hills violence following clashes related to GHADC elections.

The unrest in Garo Hills resulted in fatalities and heightened tensions among different groups, prompting concerns about government intervention.

Concerns raised over alleged indiscriminate arrests and the potential implication of innocent individuals in the Garo Hills violence.

The proposed Commission of Inquiry aims to investigate the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible, and address any lapses in timely intervention.

Emphasis on the need for dialogue and engagement with stakeholders to ensure sustained peace and resolve underlying issues in the Garo Hills region.

Meghalaya's leader of opposition Mukul Sangma on Saturday urged the state government to institute an independent commission of inquiry into the Garo Hills violence, stating that accountability and due process were essential to restore public confidence.

In a petition to Governor CH Vijayashankar, Sangma flagged a "serious law and order situation" in the Garo Hills region, which he said stemmed from a series of developments linked to the elections to the tribal Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

He said tensions escalated over demands by certain civil society organisations representing the Garo community to bar non-tribals from contesting the GHADC polls, the issuance of a notification by the then chief executive member of the council, and a meeting held in Phulbari area by a former MLA, which allegedly had wider ramifications.

"These developments led to widespread unrest and conflict among different groups in the region," Sangma, a TMC MLA, said in the petition.

The unrest subsequently turned violent, resulting in the death of two persons in clashes between rival groups on March 10, while the situation across districts in Garo Hills became tense and volatile, he added.

The former chief minister also alleged that the situation was aggravated due to the lack of timely and effective government intervention at the initial stage.

He further claimed that the role of "vested interests, including possible outside forces inimical to the nation," in fuelling communal tension and disturbing law and order in the region could not be ruled out.

However, Sangma noted that the situation has begun to normalise due to the intervention of church leaders and senior citizens in West Garo Hills, who played a key role in pacifying aggrieved groups.

Concerns Over Police Actions

Raising concern over police action, he said there is a growing perception that arrests are being made in a "random and indiscriminate manner" without proper verification.

"Such actions may lead to miscarriage of justice, aggravate public unrest and risk implicating innocent persons while the real culprits remain unidentified," he said.

Sangma stressed that arrests made merely to demonstrate action or ease immediate pressure could further deteriorate the situation rather than restore public trust.

He urged the authorities to ensure that proper investigation precedes arrests, and that evidence-based policing is followed while safeguarding the rights of citizens.

Call for Commission of Inquiry

Calling for a Commission of Inquiry, the opposition leader said it should examine the circumstances leading to the issuance of the notification, investigate the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible for the violence, and fix accountability for any lapses, including failure of timely intervention by officials.

He also emphasised the need for continued dialogue and engagement with all stakeholders to resolve the issue in the larger interest of the people and ensure sustained peace in the state.