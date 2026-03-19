Meghalaya CM Briefs Governor on Garo Hills Law and Order

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma updated the Governor on the Garo Hills situation, detailing improved security measures after election-related violence and the government's response to restore order.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma briefed the Governor on the improved law and order situation in Garo Hills after recent election-related violence.

The Meghalaya government has lifted the internet suspension in Garo Hills but remains vigilant to ensure a return to normalcy.

Protests erupted in Garo Hills over the participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, leading to violence and postponement of the elections.

The government postponed the April 10 GHADC elections and removed the council chief in response to the unrest.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday briefed Governor CH Vijayashankar on the prevailing law and order situation in violence-hit Garo Hills region.

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister (in-charge of home) Prestone Tynsong and senior officials.

The CM told the governor that the situation in the region has improved considerably, with only sporadic incidents reported, a senior Lok Bhavan official said.

"The situation has eased, people are now moving forward with their daily lives. After reviewing the situation, we have also lifted the internet suspension. However, we are closely monitoring the developments and remain alert to ensure that the situation returns to normal," the CM told PTI.

He said a detailed account of developments in Garo Hills, where protests over participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections had escalated into violence in recent weeks, was provided to the governor.

During the meeting, Sangma told the governor that he had camped in Tura for almost two weeks.

"During this period, we have been in constant touch with the governor over the phone, but I felt it was important to brief him in person on the current situation and the sequence of events that led to the disturbance of law and order," Sangma said.

On arrests made in connection with the violence, Sangma said it was the responsibility of the police to take action based on evidence.

Garo Hills Election Violence and Aftermath

Law and order situation in Garo Hills suffered a major blow after protests erupted following a notification by the GHADC barring non-tribals from participating in the tribal council elections slated for April 10.

A non-tribal candidate, Estamur Mominin, who is also a former MLA, was injured when he was attacked while attempting to file his nomination papers.

Two persons died in the clash that erupted after this, even as property were damaged in arson attacks and violence spread to other parts, including Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, forcing the government to impose curfew and withdraw mobile internet services.

The government also postponed the April 10 elections and removed the council chief before extending the GHADC term by six months.