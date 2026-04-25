Man Killed In Mumbai Over Gangster's Death From 1997

In a shocking case of delayed revenge, two men have been arrested in Mumbai for the murder of a 78-year-old man, suspected of informing police about a gangster's death nearly three decades ago.

Key Points A 78-year-old man was murdered in Mumbai, allegedly as revenge for a 1997 police encounter.

The victim was suspected of being a police informant in the death of gangster Sadiq Kalia.

The nephew of the deceased gangster and an associate have been arrested in connection with the killing.

The accused allegedly entered the victim's home and killed him with a chopper.

Nearly three decades after the death of a gangster in the city in a police encounter, his nephew and another person have been arrested for the alleged revenge killing of 78-year-old man whom they suspected to be a police informant.

Sadiq Jawar (29), nephew of deceased gangster Sadiq Kalia, and his associate Naushad Mithani allegedly killed Iqbal Ibrahim Selia in Nagpada area of South Mumbai earlier this week, said an official.

Revenge Motive Behind Mumbai Killing

Jawar -- who would have been a toddler when his uncle died -- suspected that it was Selia who had tipped off the police which led to the encounter 27 years ago, the official said.

Jawar and Mithani allegedly entered Selia's house on the evening of April 20 when his wife and son were away, and hacked him to death with a chopper, according to police.

Arrests Made in Connection to the Crime

A case was registered at Nagpada police station while the unit 3 of the crime branch also started a parallel investigation, the official said.

The two accused were traced to Nagpur and arrested.

The duo admitted to the crime during interrogation and further probe is on, said the official.