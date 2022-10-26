News
Gandhi family, Manmohan in Kharge's new 47-member steering committee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2022 20:42 IST
New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee that includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party's ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders participating in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 at AICC HQ, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Photograph: AICC Handout via PTI Photo

The interim panel headed by him would take the place of the Congress Working Committee, the apex decision-making body, till a new CWC is formed after Kharge's election is ratified at the party plenary.

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in the committee which was announced hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

 

All CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief to enable him to choose his own team.

According to a communication from the AICC general secretary (Organisation), the committee members include senior party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh.

'As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee,' Venugopal said in the order.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress and the Steering Committee will now take all decisions till the ratification of Kharge's election at the party's plenary session attended by all PCC delegates.

The session is likely to be held in March next year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
