Rediff.com  » News » G-23 never wanted non-Gandhi as Congress chief: Kamal Nath

G-23 never wanted non-Gandhi as Congress chief: Kamal Nath

Source: PTI
March 31, 2022 17:02 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday claimed that the `G-23' group of Congress dissidents never demanded that a leader from outside the Gandhi family head the party.

Their demand of organisational polls has been met as elections will be held within three months, he said, speaking to reporters at his residence in Bhopal.

 

Asked about the demand that somebody from outside the Gandhi family should become the president of Congress, Nath said, ”The party elections are going to be held. This G-23 group is very close to me. They have been my colleagues for years. They have never made any such demand. In fact, all their demands have already been met.

"They have asked for party elections and they are going to be held. Polls can't be held without membership, so that process is also going on and elections will be held in three months' time," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Those sitting in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Bangalore and talking about the country do not understand "towns and villages," he further said.

The G-23 leaders who are seeking organisational reforms, had held meetings earlier this month following Congress's dismal performance in the assembly elections in five states.

Meanwhile, Nath targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over inflation.

While the price of every other commodity is rising, that of liquor has fallen, he said.

”Milk is getting costlier while liquor is becoming cheaper,” the Congress leader quipped.

Rising petrol and diesel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of edible items including milk, vegetables, medicines and other items of daily need, he said.

”Modiji (prime minister Narendra Modi) used to say big things about inflation in 2013-14 and Shivraj (Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) used to ride a bicycle in protest (against fuel price rise), they are quiet on the issue now," Nath said.

Chouhan has now started a "factory of announcements and assurances,” he quipped.

The cost of fertiliser and seeds has increased compared to four years ago, Nath said, adding  that farmers, the youth and small traders are all in trouble and hence Congress is staging protests "to open the government's eyes and ears as the government's mouth is open but eyes and ears are shut." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
