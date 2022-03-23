News
Punjab Cong leader warns Sonia against indulging G-23 rebels 'too much'

Punjab Cong leader warns Sonia against indulging G-23 rebels 'too much'

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 21:51 IST
After Congress president Sonia Gandhi met leaders of the G-23 grouping to resolve internal party issues, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said "indulging the dissenters too much" will encourage more dissent.

IMAGE: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi meets leaders from the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress, in New Delhi, March 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo.

"Indulging the dissenters -- 'too much' -- will not only undermine the authority but also encourage more dissent while discouraging the cadre at the same time," he tweeted.

 

He also posted his tweet in Hindi, saying, "Jhukh Kar Salaam Karne Mein Kya Harj Hai Magar, Sar Itna Mat Jhukao Ki Dastar Gir Pade"(there is no harm bowing to salute but one shouldn't lower the head so much that the headgear, a symbol of pride and self respect, falls down).

Jakhar also posted some newspaper clippings of Gandhi's meeting with the G-23 leaders along with the tweet.

Responding to Jakhar, Rahul Gandhi loyalist Manickam Tagore came out in support of the Gandhi family, saying the incumbent Congress president and former party chief are democratic leaders and encourage contrarian viewpoint.

"Sunilji, You know well Congress is a democratic party and Congress president and  Rahul Gandhi ji are democratic leaders who always hear those with different views, Congress workers always loved Gandhi's because of their generosities. Their leadership gives unity and hope," Tagore tweeted.

Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gandhi had on Tuesday met some more leaders of the G-23 grouping, including Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, at her residence and held discussions on resolving differences.

The Congress president is likely to meet more leaders of the group in the coming days.     

Tuesday's interaction was part of a series of meetings that the Congress top leadership is having with some of the leaders who have raised critical organisational issues and have suggested measures to revamp the party.

These meetings are being held amidst indications that some of the G-23 leaders may be accommodated in the Congress Working Committee or a new body like the Parliamentary Board, which will be responsible for all policy decisions, including finalising chief ministerial candidates and tie-ups with like-minded parties in states.

Earlier, following the Congress's defeat in the Punjab assembly elections, Jakhar had hit out at former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and called him a liability whose "greed pulled the party down".

Without taking any names, Jakhar had also targeted senior Congress leader Ambika Soni for trying to project Channi as an asset for the party. 

Source: PTI
 
