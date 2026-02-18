The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Sparks Debate with Its Alarming Message

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 has triggered widespread conversation with its intense and controversial messaging of religious conversion. Read reactions and key takeaways from the debate.



Key Points The Kerala Story 2 trailer depicts Hindu women converting to Islam and facing hardships.

The trailer includes controversial scenes, such as beef being force fed and a vision of India becoming an Islamic State.

Critics argue the film promotes Islamophobia and supports 'love jihad' laws, while supporters claim it reflects the reality.

The film's release coincides with upcoming Kerala assembly elections, leading to accusations of political propaganda.

The Kerala Story 2 trailer has triggered debate on social media with its alarming message on religious conversion.

What The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Is About

The Kerala Story 2 is a sequel made by Producer Vipul Shah following the commercial success of the first film, The Kerala Story, in 2023.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the stories of three Hindu women, how they get converted to Islam after falling in love with Muslim men and then find themselves in trouble.

Controversial Elements Highlighted in The Kerala Story 2 trailer

The trailer begins with the line, 'Inshallah agley 25 saal mein poora Bharat Islamic state hoga aur purey bharat mein Sharia law hoga.'

In another scene, a Hindu woman is shown being force fed beef by a group of Muslims, men and women.

The trailer has become controversial against the backdrop of laws to curb 'love jihad' having been passed in different states to curb religios conversion.

Critics say thse laws are a means to harass young Muslim men in love whereas the state governments, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, that passed the law state that an organised gang of Muslims are trapping Hindu girls to convert them to Islam.

In January, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, 'There is a deliberate conspiracy to change the state's demography by targeting young Hindu women. The demography in the name of love jihad, which is being played with our daughters, will be stopped.'

Given these developments, the trailer has led to a debate on social media over the real motives of the movie makers in making films that promote Islamophobia and indirectly support the BJP.

Public and Industry Reactions

A user posted on social media: 'Now that's called a movie... The dark and deep reality. The mirror of the society. Hats off to creators.'

Another user wrote, 'Eye opener for every Hindu.'

But some did not take the teaser kindly, as one said, 'Kerala assembly elections is in May 2026 and therefore there is another movie which is nothing but propaganda (for BJP).'

Another user posted, 'In India it seems that only one thing left is to defame Muslims. Even in movies Muslims are being defame. This is not right and it should be stopped.'

