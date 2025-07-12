Full Text: The AAIB report into AI 171 plane crash

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau into the Air India flight 171 crash on June 12, was released on Saturday.

A total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel, seconds after take off.

The 15-page report recommends no action to the Boeing 787-8 and/or the General Electric GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.

The final AAIB report into India’s worst aviation disaster is expected to be ready in a few months.

Here’s a copy of the interim report put out by the AAIB.