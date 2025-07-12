HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Full Text: The AAIB report into AI 171 plane crash

Full Text: The AAIB report into AI 171 plane crash

Source: PTI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 10:55 IST

x

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau into the Air India flight 171 crash on June 12, was released on Saturday.

A total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel, seconds after take off.

The 15-page report recommends no action to the Boeing 787-8 and/or the General Electric GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.

The final AAIB report into India’s worst aviation disaster is expected to be ready in a few months.

Here’s a copy of the interim report put out by the AAIB.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events
AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events
Working closely with stakeholders: AI after AAIB report
Working closely with stakeholders: AI after AAIB report
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down in Bathinda1:20

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down...

Anupam, Boman arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend special screening of 'Tanvi The Great'0:31

Anupam, Boman arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend...

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD