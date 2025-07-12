HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Working closely with stakeholders: Air India after AAIB report on crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 12, 2025 09:07 IST

Air India on Saturday said that it is working closely with regulators and other stakeholders, and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash after Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released its preliminary report.

IMAGE: A screen grab of the ill-fated Air India AI 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: X

On June 12, the airline's Boeing 787-8 plane operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff and 260 people died in the accident.

"We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau today, 12 July 2025," the airline said in a post on X.

 

Further, the airline said it is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators.

"We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
