What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

IMAGE: Wreckage of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025.. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel, seconds after take off.

Following are some of the key points from AAIB's 15-page report.