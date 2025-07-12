HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 12, 2025 09:05 IST

x

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

IMAGE: Wreckage of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025.. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel, seconds after take off.

Following are some of the key points from AAIB's 15-page report.

  • 230 passengers and 12 crew members were on board the aircraft. Fifteen passengers were in business class and 215 passengers, including two infants, in economy class.
  • 54,200 kg of fuel onboard; aircraft's take off weight of 213,401 kg within permissible limits. No 'Dangerous Goods' were in the aircraft.
  • Aircraft lifted off at 08:08:39 UTC (13:08:39 IST) engine fuel control switches turned off with a time gap of 1 second. The switches were turned on later.
  • At about 08:09:05 UTC (13:09:05 hours IST), one of the pilots transmitted 'MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY'. Air Traffic Controller enquired about the call sign but did not get any response and saw the aircraft crashing outside airport boundary.
  • Wreckage site activities including drone photography/videography completed; wreckage moved to a secure area near the airport.
  • Both engines retrieved and quarantined at a hangar in the airport.
  • Fuel samples taken from bowsers and tanks used to refuel the aircraft tested at DGCA's Lab and found satisfactory.
  • At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.
  • Additional details are being gathered based on the initial leads.
  • Investigation team will review and examine additional evidence, records and information that is being sought from stakeholders.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Same Type Of Accidents Happen Again And Again'
'Same Type Of Accidents Happen Again And Again'
'How Can You Condemn Dreamliner For One Accident?'
'How Can You Condemn Dreamliner For One Accident?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down in Bathinda1:20

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down...

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind killing of tennis player4:28

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind...

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD