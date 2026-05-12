'Frustrated' Trump considering resuming war on Iran: Report

Amid stalled negotiations and rising tensions, US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering military action against Iran, signalling a potential escalation in the region.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a Mother’s Day reception for Gold Star mothers, whose children died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, and also to mothers the White House is describing as 'Angel Mothers’ who are the parents of people killed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump is reportedly considering military action against Iran due to stalled nuclear negotiations.

Frustration within the Trump administration is growing over Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Divisions have emerged within the US administration regarding the appropriate response to Iran.

Some US officials are advocating for targeted military strikes to pressure Iran.

Trump described the ceasefire with Iran as being at its 'weakest' and on 'massive life support'.

As United States President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over Iran's response to a deal to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia, sources told CNN that the US President is increasingly considering a resumption of military action against the Islamic Republic as frustration mounts in the Trump administration.

According to CNN, citing sources, stalled negotiations and Tehran's approach to addressing its nuclear issue have been a key factor for such vexation from the Trump administration, noting that Trump has also been growing impatient with Iran's control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and his perceived notion of divisions within the leadership of the Islamic Republic, which, according to him, has been obstructing meaningful progress in the diplomatic engagements.

Trump's Frustration with Iran's Nuclear Stance

Iran's response has prompted several US officials to also question whether Tehran is prepared to engage seriously in talks, CNN reported.

Divisions have also emerged within the Trump administration over the next course of action. According to CNN, some officials, including those in the Pentagon, are said to be advocating a more aggressive approach aimed at pressuring Iran through targeted military strikes to further weaken Tehran's position.

Others within the administration, however, continue to push for giving diplomatic efforts more time.

Differing Timelines for Negotiations

The official also noted that Washington and Tehran are operating on different timelines and thresholds for negotiations, adding that Iran has endured economic pressure for decades and may not feel the same urgency as the US administration expects.

On Monday, Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was at its 'weakest' and on 'massive life support', a day after he rejected Tehran's proposal to end the months-long war as 'totally unacceptable'.

"It is at its weakest… After reading that piece of garbage they sent us... It's on life support, massive life support," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office in response to a question on the ceasefire with Iran in the wake of the rejection of the peace proposal.

During an event on Maternal Healthcare at the White House, Trump asked the participants to keep their remarks short as he had a meeting with a large group of generals on the issue of Iran.

National Security Meeting on Iran

According to CNN, Trump reportedly met his national security team again at the White House to discuss possible options moving forward.

However, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN that no major decision is expected before Trump departs for China on Tuesday afternoon (local time).