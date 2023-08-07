News
From 'Dis'Qualified MP' to...: Rahul updates Twitter bio

From 'Dis'Qualified MP' to...: Rahul updates Twitter bio

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 13:34 IST
With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to "Dis'Qualified MP".

 

His status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying on Friday his conviction in a defamation case.

His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
India wins, says Congress as Rahul is back as LS MP
Why Are Rahuls Being Offered Laddoos
Hero's welcome for Rahul, says truth always wins
Demolition drive in Nuh halted on HC orders
Atiq Ahmad among ex-members mourned by UP assembly
Why Uday Kotak Will Step Down In December
Auto retail sales log 10% growth in July: FADA
