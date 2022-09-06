News
Rediff.com  » News » Friendship can solve any problem: Bangladesh PM during India visit

Friendship can solve any problem: Bangladesh PM during India visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 06, 2022 10:38 IST
With friendship one can solve any problem, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said as she embarked on a four-day State visit to India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt in Delhi where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hasina said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development.

"Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfill the basic needs of our people. With friendship you can solve any problem. So we always do that," Hasina said.

 

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Modi later Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina on Monday evening.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also called on the Bangladeshi prime minister Monday evening.

During her stay, Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Hasina also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Ajmersharif on Thursday.

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and the bilateral trade has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years. It has also become the fourth largest export destination for India with the exports registering a growth of over 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
More like this

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Brothers in Blood

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Brothers in Blood

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrives on 4-day India visit

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrives on 4-day India visit

