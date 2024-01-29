'Friends' force Delhi teen to lick shoes, perform sex act

A 14-year-old boy was made to lick shoes and perform 'unnatural sex' on three of his friends, who also recorded the act and put its video on social media, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident came to fore on Sunday night, when one of the three juvenile assailants sent the video to the mother of the boy and she approached the local police, they said.

The video, also posted on Instagram, showed the boy being made to crouch at knife point, while his 'friends' first made him lick their shoes and then forced him to perform an 'unnatural act', police said.

Responding to a PCR call Sunday night, the 'local police rushed to the spot where the caller said some boys had committed an unnatural act with her 14 year-old son and sent the video clip to her on her mobile phone', an officer said.

They took the boy for a medical exam and then to counselling.

The officer said, according to the victim, he was on his way home on Saturday around 6.30 pm after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas, when three of his friends, aged between 12 and 14 years, forced him to go with them to an isolated place.

"One of the accused pointed a vegetable knife and put his private part in his mouth. The trio also captured that act on their mobile phone," another officer said.

The accused also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the act, the officer said.

Out of fear, the boy hid his ordeal from his parents.

On the basis of the boy's statement, a case under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

The three accused have been apprehended and are being questioned, police said.