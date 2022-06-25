Friday prayers pass off peacefully amid tight security in UP

The Friday prayers ended peacefully amid a watertight security arrangement across the state, senior police officials said.

IMAGE: Devotees coming out after offering Friday prayers (namaz) as security and police personnel stand guard, at Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, June 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, "No incident of untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state during the Friday prayers. The police units across the state remain on alert."

In Kanpur, that witnessed stone pelting and violence on June 3, people from the Muslim community participated in the prayers in all major mosques while the police personnel remained on alert.

Local police, along with units of the Rapid Action Force, marched in various parts of the city.

Additional commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "The Friday prayers were held peacefully in Lucknow. We were in touch with religious heads of the Muslim community to ensure law and order. The situation is under control."

Saharanpur, another district that witnessed stone pelting on June 3, also remained peaceful.

Superintendent of police (City) Rajesh Kumar told PTI, "The Friday prayers were held in a peaceful manner. Ample force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and magistrates are on duty at important places across the state."

Prayagraj, where stone pelting took place on June 10, too witnessed a peaceful atmosphere.

Additional director general (Prayagraj Zone) Prem Prakash said, "All areas of Prayagraj and nearby districts remained peaceful amid Friday prayers. We remain on alert and violation of the law and order situation will not be tolerated in any case."

As per reports, the Friday prayers were held peacefully also in Aligarh, Bareilly, Shamli, Hathras and others.

Besides additional force, local police in several districts used drones to monitor the movement of people in busy areas in the afternoon.

Stone pelting occurred in various cities of the state on June 3 and 10, following a protest against the controversial statement of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Last Friday, youngsters aspiring to join the army staged violent protests at various places, including Ballia, Varanasi, Agra, Aligarh and other districts.

The state police in a crackdown against the violent incidents lodged 20 cases regarding the incidents. A total of 424 people were arrested from 10 districts across the state in connection with the violent protests after Friday prayers on June 3 and 10.

In all, 1,551 youngsters have been arrested so far with the violent Agnipath protests in various districts of the state from June 16 to 18. Police have lodged 487 cases in 28 districts.