Rediff.com  » News » Prophet remark: 337 people booked for violence in UP

Prophet remark: 337 people booked for violence in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2022 12:19 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 337 people from eight districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of police vehicles seen after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

Thirteen FIRs have also been registered in nine districts in this connection, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Of the 337 people arrested, 92 are from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, Kumar said giving in a district-wise breakup.

 

Of the 13 cases, three were registered each in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the officer said.

A mob had pelted stones at the police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities had witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out in

In Prayagraj, a mob had set a few motorcycles and carts on fire, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle in protest against the controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad by the now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. A policeman was also injured in the chaos. Police had used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
