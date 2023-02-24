News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh polls to elect MCD standing committee begin

Fresh polls to elect MCD standing committee begin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2023 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A fresh poll is being conducted on Friday to elect six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) standing committee on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

IMAGE: The voting process for the election of six members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee is underway at Civic Centre. Photograph: ANI

The MCD House reconvened around 11 am to make another bid to elect members of the municipal corporation's standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following pandemonium triggered by clashes between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors.

 

The proceedings to hold polls for electing members of the committee -- the MCD's highest decision-making body -- begun around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after the AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi's new mayor.

The sitting, punctuated by over a dozen adjournments, vociferous protests by BJP members, high-voltage drama and high-decibel sloganeering, spilled over to the next day until the mayor adjourned it.

After the House resumed business, Oberoi appealed to all members to maintain decorum.

"The Supreme Court had ordered to carry out elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. But a ruckus was created and the standing committee members' elections could not be held. We are all respected members and we should uphold the dignity," she said.

Oberoi announced in the House that a fresh election would be held to pick members of the standing committee.

Mobile phones will not be allowed in the booth area during the election process, she said.

On February 17, the top court ordered issuing a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee.

Seven candidates are in the fray for the standing committee's six members.

The AAP has nominated Aamil Malik (Sri Ram Colony ward), Raminder Kaur (Fateh Nagar ward), Mohini Jeenwal (Sundar Nagari ward) and Sarika Chaudhary (Daryaganj ward).

Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Dwarka-B ward) and Pankaj Luthra (Jhilmil ward) are contesting for the BJP.

Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who later joined the BJP, is also a candidate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP, BJP Show Us Democracy In Action
AAP, BJP Show Us Democracy In Action
MCD fails to elect standing committee amid ruckus
MCD fails to elect standing committee amid ruckus
AAP bags mayor, dy mayor posts; 3 extra votes for BJP
AAP bags mayor, dy mayor posts; 3 extra votes for BJP
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Review
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Review
I am sitting in a hangover: Harmanpreet
I am sitting in a hangover: Harmanpreet
This Is Why I Trek!
This Is Why I Trek!
Gujarat proposes Rs 1 cr fine for leaking exam paper
Gujarat proposes Rs 1 cr fine for leaking exam paper
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP councillor joins BJP as MCD house reconvenes

AAP councillor joins BJP as MCD house reconvenes

Delhi: Councillors come to blows, ballot boxes thrown

Delhi: Councillors come to blows, ballot boxes thrown

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances