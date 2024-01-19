News
Manipur: After multiple attacks, commando units to be relocated

Manipur: After multiple attacks, commando units to be relocated

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 19, 2024 08:45 IST
Manipur government's security advisor Kuldiep Singh on Thursday said the current locations of the three state police commando units in violence-hit Moreh town were unsuitable, making them vulnerable targets.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as people come out on the road to meet Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in Imphal on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh said in the wake of Wednesday's militant attack on the forces, it has been decided to relocate the three commando units to other areas of the border town.

Regarding the attack on police personnel in Moreh town on January 17, Singh said an intelligence report had earlier warned of assaults by insurgents, including 'reinforcements from Burma'.

 

However, there is no evidence that connects foreign parties to the incident, he added.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Singh said, "Yesterday morning, militants targeted the commando posts at three locations -- two hotels and SBI Moreh. After numerous coordination meetings, it was concluded that the units were positioned in the lower areas of the town, making them susceptible to attacks from hill areas. We have decided to relocate the units to higher areas of the town, where they can effectively counter the militants."

Singh said operations against the militants commenced on Thursday evening.

Additional reinforcements, including one company of BSF, two army columns, and four casper vehicles have arrived in Moreh. Furthermore, a helicopter from the Union home ministry has also reached the area, he added.

"We have taken measures to ensure that all forces can collaborate and take action against the militants," Singh added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

