Fresh flashpoint: Bhojshala built from remains of temples, ASI tells HC

The Archaeological Survey of India has made this claim on the basis of its 98-day scientific survey and over 2,000-page report in the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex case.

IMAGE: Archaeological Survey of India officials at the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points ASI's survey suggests a large structure associated with literary and educational activities existed at the Bhojshala site during the Paramara period.

The ASI report indicates the existing Bhojshala structure was constructed using parts of earlier temples.

Architectural components like pillars and beams were repurposed from temple structures for use in the mosque.

Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions predate Arabic and Persian inscriptions at the Bhojshala complex, according to the ASI report.

The ASI's current survey involved scientists and advanced technologies, addressing discrepancies in previous reports.

The Archaeological Survey of India on Tuesday told the Madhya Pradesh high court, hearing the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex case, that a massive structure dating back to the reign of Parmar kings existed at the site and the current structure was built from the remains of temples.

The ASI made this claim on the basis of its 98-day scientific survey and over 2,000-page report.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side claims the monument as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the ASI.

During the ongoing hearing before Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench, Additional Solicitor General Sunil Kumar Jain, representing the ASI, presented a detailed account of the scientific survey conducted two years ago at the complex.

Key findings of ASI survey

Referring to the ASI's survey report of over 2,000 pages, he said, "Retrieved architectural remains, sculptural fragments, large slabs of inscriptions with literary texts, Nagakarnika inscriptions on pillars, etc. suggest that a large structure associated with literary and educational activities existed at the site. Based on scientific investigations and archaeological remains recovered during the investigations, this pre-existing structure can be dated to the Paramara period."

Jain also quoted the report as saying that, based on scientific investigations, survey and archaeological excavations conducted, study and analysis of retrieved finds, study of architectural remains, sculptures, and inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that the existing structure was made from the parts of earlier temples.

Evidence of temple remains in mosque structure

While summarising the report, Jain also drew the court's attention to the fact that the archaeological study identifies that many architectural components, such as pillars and beams, were originally part of temple structures before being repurposed for a mosque.

He argued that the evidence of this transition includes Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions that were damaged or hidden, alongside sculptures of deities and animals that were often mutilated or defaced.

The report also states that all Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions are older than the Arabic and Persian inscriptions, indicating that users or engravers of the Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions occupied the place earlier.

Addressing discrepancies in previous reports

In light of the Muslim side's earlier objections, the bench wanted to know why there were some discrepancies in the ASI's responses regarding the status of the disputed complex in the cases filed over the years.

The Additional Solicitor General argued that earlier studies of the complex involved only officials, while the current survey involved scientists and the use of advanced technologies such as Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

The hearing in the Bhojshala case will continue on May 6.

The high court has been regularly hearing four petitions and one writ appeal regarding the religious nature of the Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex since April 6.