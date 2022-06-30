News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Free train travel of former, sitting MPs cost govt Rs 62 cr in 5 yrs: RTI

Free train travel of former, sitting MPs cost govt Rs 62 cr in 5 yrs: RTI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 30, 2022 21:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Free train travel of sitting and former Lok Sabha members over the past five years cost the exchequer Rs 62 crore, which included nearly Rs 2.5 crore in the pandemic-hit 2020-21, according to information revealed under the RTI Act.

While sitting MPs are entitled to use the railways' first class air-conditioned or executive class for free, their spouses too can avail free travel under certain conditions.

Former MPs are also entitled to travel in any train in AC-2 tier along with a companion or in AC-1 if alone.

In the response to a Right to Information query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said it has received a bill of Rs 35.21 crore from the railways for the travel of sitting MPs and Rs 26.82 crore for former MPs during 2017-2018 to 2021-22.

 

According to the response, the MPs and ex-MPs also used the railway passes even during the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21, when their bill was Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.18 crore, respectively.

The railways' pay and accounts department forwards the bills to the LS Secretariat for processing.

The railways has recently put on hold an array of concessions it offered to certain categories of passengers including senior citizens.

While there was subdued anger among certain sections over the move, the discontinuation of the subsidy given to senior citizens has drawn a lot of ire.

According to official data, between March 20, 2020 and March 31, 2022, the railways did not offer concessions to 7.31 crore senior citizen travellers. These included 4.46 crore males over the age of 60, and 2.84 crore females over 58 and 8,310 transgender people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19: Senior MPs keen on skipping Parliament
COVID-19: Senior MPs keen on skipping Parliament
Stress more on safety rather than bullet trains: MPs
Stress more on safety rather than bullet trains: MPs
Rs 2,021 crore spent on PM's foreign travel since 2014
Rs 2,021 crore spent on PM's foreign travel since 2014
Shinde sworn in as Maha CM, Fadnavis is deputy CM
Shinde sworn in as Maha CM, Fadnavis is deputy CM
BJP plans to use Eknath Shinde to capture Shiv Sena
BJP plans to use Eknath Shinde to capture Shiv Sena
Bumrah's India ready for aggressive, improved England
Bumrah's India ready for aggressive, improved England
Ban on single-use plastic kicks in from July 1
Ban on single-use plastic kicks in from July 1
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Know how much money your MPs spend on your welfare

Know how much money your MPs spend on your welfare

When an MP turned pilot for another MP

When an MP turned pilot for another MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances