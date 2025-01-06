HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four tourists trapped in Arunachal's Sela Lake rescued

Four tourists trapped in Arunachal's Sela Lake rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 06, 2025 17:41 IST

Four tourists fell into the frozen Sela Lake in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, while attempting to walk on its icy surface, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: The tourists who got stuck in Sela Lake being rescued, in Arunachal Pradesh, January 6, 2025.Photograph: Courtesy Kiren Rijiju on X

However, they were safely pulled out of the icy water, the district official said.

The incident took place at the scenic lake, located at an altitude of 14,000 feet on Sunday, when the four tourists from Assam, including one woman, ventured onto the frozen surface despite clear risks.

 

Fortunately, their companions acted quickly, pulling them out of the icy water and preventing a tragedy, the official said.

"The incident occurred around 10 am when the tourists ventured onto the frozen surface of the lake. There was no casualty reported and all of them are fit and fine, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Hakraso Kri said.

Local authorities had previously issued warnings against such activities.

In December last year, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang had advised visitors to avoid walking on high-altitude frozen lakes, including Sela Lake, Shongetser Lake, PT Tso Lake, and the lakes around Bumla Pass.

For the local community, these lakes hold deep cultural and spiritual significance.

According to tradition, tampering with or polluting these sacred water bodies is believed to invite misfortune.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju who hails from the state has cautioned tourists to remain careful while walking in such frozen lakes.

"Enjoy mountains but be careful of snow avalanche, icy roads and ice lakes," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the frozen lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
