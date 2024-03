Rescue operations underway to rescue stranded tourists after an avalanche hit near Hung, Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, March 29, 2024.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel and Jammu and Kashimir State Disaster Response Force at the scene. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The rescue team try to excavate a tourist SUV crushed under the snow, here and below.

IMAGE: Snowploughs to the rescue.

