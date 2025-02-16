HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two women killed, 2 suffer from suffocation in Mumbai building fire

Two women killed, 2 suffer from suffocation in Mumbai building fire

February 16, 2025 13:06 IST

Two women were killed and two other persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in an 11-floor building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am in Panna Ali Mansion building, located in Masjid Bandar area of south Mumbai, he said.

 

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations at a common meter box place and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the building, the official said.

Two women in the common passage of the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and also got suffocated due to smoke after the fire.

Both of them, identified as Sabila Khatun Shaikh (42) and Sajiya Alam Sheikh (30), were taken to hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

A man on the building's sixth floor and a woman on the eighth floor also suffered from suffocation.

The two persons, identified as Karim Shaikh (20) and Shahin Shaikh (22), were rushed to the government-run J J Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The blaze was doused by 6.31 am, the official added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

