Woman dies, 6 suffocate in Mumbai apartment fire

Woman dies, 6 suffocate in Mumbai apartment fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 26, 2025 13:47 IST

A 34-year-old woman died, while six others, among them two children, suffered from suffocation as a fire erupted in an apartment at a residential complex in Andheri, Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @andheriloca/Instagram

The blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of the eight-storey Broke Land building in the Lokhandwala Complex area around 2.40 am, they said.

A civic official said one of the residents, Abhina Sanjanwala, died due to suffocation, and doctors declared her dead at Kokilaben Hospital.

 

He said other affected persons, including a 10-day-old infant and a three-year-old child, were rushed to the hospital, where the baby is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Two male victims were admitted to Cooper and Trauma Care hospitals, the official said.

The official said the blaze was confined to household items, including electrical wiring, furniture, documents, etc.

Four fire brigade vehicles were involved in dousing the flames, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
