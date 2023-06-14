News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 fresh earthquakes in Jammu region trigger panic

4 fresh earthquakes in Jammu region trigger panic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 14, 2023 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

 

Prior to that, tremors of magnitude 3.5 were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, data from the NCS showed.

Two more earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of the day as well.

At 2.20 am, a 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in the Doda district at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per the data.

The other quake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred 74 kilometres east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres.

The four fresh earthquakes hit a day after high-intensity tremors jolted the Doda district.

Tuesday's quake damaged several buildings in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Five people, including two schoolchildren, suffered injuries, while schools were shut as a precautionary measure by the administration.

The earthquake was widely felt in the Jammu and Kashmir region and neighbouring states.

As per the NCS, an analysis of the past five years shows minor earthquakes in the close vicinity of the Doda region are usual seismic activity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We are sitting on a time bomb'
'We are sitting on a time bomb'
Strong tremors jolt Delhi, north Indian states
Strong tremors jolt Delhi, north Indian states
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
'Shinde is sending a message he is not a puppet'
'Shinde is sending a message he is not a puppet'
SC asks hate speech petitioners to move U'khand HC
SC asks hate speech petitioners to move U'khand HC
Trump pleads not guilty in historic court appearance
Trump pleads not guilty in historic court appearance
TN minister hospitalised after ED grilling, arrested
TN minister hospitalised after ED grilling, arrested
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

5.4-magnitude quake hits J-K; tremors in north India

5.4-magnitude quake hits J-K; tremors in north India

Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness

Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances