News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5.4-magnitude quake hits J-K's Doda; tremors felt in parts of north India

5.4-magnitude quake hits J-K's Doda; tremors felt in parts of north India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2023 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, forcing people in parts of the union territory to rush out of their homes in panic and causing damage to some buildings, officials said.

The tremors were felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, and in neighbouring Pakistan.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region at 1:33 pm. Its epicentre was in Doda.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, it said.

In Doda's Bhaderwah town, a few buildings developed cracks due to the tremors.

 

The false ceiling of a ward of the sub-district hospital collapsed.

Some of the debris fell on patients recuperating in the hospital ward, an official said.

The patients have been moved to safety and are being treated in an emergency ward of the hospital, he said.

Azim Malik, a resident of Ghata Bhaderwah, said his house was damaged due to the tremors.

"It was a strong earthquake and cracks have developed in my house," Malik told PTI.

Panic-stricken schoolchildren gathered in fields in the Bhaderwah valley and teachers were seen consoling a few of them who were sobbing.

Officials in Doda said they are assessing the damage caused by the earthquake.

Tremors were also felt in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, about 150 km from Doda.

"Things in my kitchen were shaking due to the tremors," said Nandini, a resident of Shimla.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

"The tremors were mild and I felt them while I was sitting on a chair," said Baldev Chand, a resident of Chandigarh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We are sitting on a time bomb'
'We are sitting on a time bomb'
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
'We are seeing only scenes of death and destruction'
'We are seeing only scenes of death and destruction'
Sena ad claims Shinde preferred as CM over Fadnavis
Sena ad claims Shinde preferred as CM over Fadnavis
Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Guj at 150 kmph; 21,000 shifted
Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Guj at 150 kmph; 21,000 shifted
Jitan Manjhi's son resigns from Nitish cabinet
Jitan Manjhi's son resigns from Nitish cabinet
El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets
El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness

Everyone's worried: HC on Delhi's earthquake readiness

Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue

Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances