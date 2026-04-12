Jaipur Police Arrest Four in Motorcycle Molestation Case After Viral Video

Following public outrage, Jaipur police have arrested four individuals for allegedly molesting a woman on a motorcycle after a disturbing video of the incident went viral.

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Key Points Four men have been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly molesting a woman riding a motorcycle.

The arrests followed the widespread circulation of a video of the incident on social media.

The accused are charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police used CCTV footage and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) database to identify the suspects.

The suspects attempted to evade arrest by changing their appearance and identity.

Four persons have been arrested here for allegedly molesting a woman riding a motorcycle, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Manraj Meena (24), Sudama Meena (24), Mahesh Banjara (19), residents of Tonk district, and Lokesh Banjara (21), a resident of Dausa.

The accused, on board a motorcycle, allegedly followed the bike-borne woman from Surajmal Circle towards New Sanganer Road and touched her inappropriately, even attempting to pull her shirt with intent to outrage her modesty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj Verma said.

He said the accused were identified with the help of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the cyber unit following circulation of the video on April 10.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act in connection with the incident, which occurred under Muhana police station limits, the official said.

Investigation and Arrests

Subsequently, a special team was formed under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lalit Kumar Sharma and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mansarovar) Aditya Kakade Sharma.

More than 500 CCTV cameras in the area and along possible routes taken by the accused were scanned, and the suspects were identified based on their appearance, police said.

The accused had been absconding and were changing their identity and appearance to evade arrest, they said, adding that they were eventually traced and taken into custody.