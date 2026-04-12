CCTV Footage of Alleged Molestation in Jaipur Triggers Political Storm

A shocking molestation incident caught on CCTV in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has ignited public anger and political debate, raising concerns about women's safety and police response in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CCTV footage has emerged of an alleged molestation incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sparking public outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area, with the suspect still at large.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised the BJP government's handling of the case and the police response.

Gehlot alleges delays in registering FIRs and a lack of prompt police action, citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are investigating the incident based on the CCTV footage and the suspect's description, with efforts underway to trace the accused.

A case of alleged molestation of a woman has come to light here with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on social media, evoking sharp criticism of the BJP government from former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area.

In the video that surfaced on internet on Saturday, a man is seen following a woman, who was talking on her mobile phone. After following her for some distance, he allegedly grabbed her in a secluded lane before fleeing when she raised an alarm.

Police said no formal complaint has been filed but the matter is being probed based on the available footage and the suspect's description.

Recently, several similar incidents have been reported in the city, including alleged misbehaviour with a foreign tourist, an auto driver's misconduct with a foreign visitor, and molestation of a woman by two men on ISKCON Road.

Political Reactions to the Jaipur Molestation Case

Senior Congress leader Gehlot termed the incident "shameful and intolerable", criticising police response and alleging a delay in registering FIRs.

Citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the former chief minister said that molestation is a cognisable offence in which police can register an FIR suo motu and make arrests without a warrant.

Gehlot accused the government of inaction, and alleged that during the previous Congress government, mandatory FIR norms ensured prompt police action in such cases.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and action will follow according to the law.