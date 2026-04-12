HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » CCTV Footage of Alleged Molestation in Jaipur Triggers Political Storm

CCTV Footage of Alleged Molestation in Jaipur Triggers Political Storm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 15:28 IST

A shocking molestation incident caught on CCTV in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has ignited public anger and political debate, raising concerns about women's safety and police response in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CCTV footage has emerged of an alleged molestation incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sparking public outrage.
  • The incident reportedly occurred on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area, with the suspect still at large.
  • Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised the BJP government's handling of the case and the police response.
  • Gehlot alleges delays in registering FIRs and a lack of prompt police action, citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Police are investigating the incident based on the CCTV footage and the suspect's description, with efforts underway to trace the accused.

A case of alleged molestation of a woman has come to light here with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on social media, evoking sharp criticism of the BJP government from former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place on March 25 in the Jawahar Circle area.

 

In the video that surfaced on internet on Saturday, a man is seen following a woman, who was talking on her mobile phone. After following her for some distance, he allegedly grabbed her in a secluded lane before fleeing when she raised an alarm.

Police said no formal complaint has been filed but the matter is being probed based on the available footage and the suspect's description.

Recently, several similar incidents have been reported in the city, including alleged misbehaviour with a foreign tourist, an auto driver's misconduct with a foreign visitor, and molestation of a woman by two men on ISKCON Road.

Political Reactions to the Jaipur Molestation Case

Senior Congress leader Gehlot termed the incident "shameful and intolerable", criticising police response and alleging a delay in registering FIRs.

Citing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the former chief minister said that molestation is a cognisable offence in which police can register an FIR suo motu and make arrests without a warrant.

Gehlot accused the government of inaction, and alleged that during the previous Congress government, mandatory FIR norms ensured prompt police action in such cases.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and action will follow according to the law.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jaipur Police Investigate Alleged Molestation of Japanese Tourist Near Jaigarh Fort
Jaipur Police Investigate Alleged Molestation of Japanese Tourist Near Jaigarh Fort
Modi has 'hurt' self respect of Rajasthan: Gehlot
Modi has 'hurt' self respect of Rajasthan: Gehlot
Day after showing red diary pages, police visit Gudha's Jaipur home
Day after showing red diary pages, police visit Gudha's Jaipur home
Jaipur man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years
Jaipur man held for raping minor daughters for over 5 years
Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row
Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in Pakistan for Iran Talks0:40

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in...

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In Parliament Complex1:58

Watch: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Chat In...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO