Indian-origin woman raped in UK: 32-year-old 'white male' arrested

The residents of the quiet, leafy Park Hall neighbourhood in England's Walsall are in shock after an Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in a “racially aggravated” attack over the weekend.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy @WMPolice/X

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape remains in custody as West Midlands Police continue to question him over the attack on the woman in her 20s on Saturday evening.

“The racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a horrific crime. My thoughts are with the victim and her family,” UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a social media post.

“I know the fear that will be felt by the local Sikh community. I've sought assurances from the police and local leaders that they are doing all they can to support everyone impacted by this crime.

“I urge anyone with more information on the attack to come forward and contact West Midlands Police as soon as possible,” she said.

The local councillors in Walsall had a meeting scheduled with the police on Monday evening to get updates on the progress of their investigation.

“I am shocked and frustrated because what happened to the young lady is intolerable,” said Councillor Ram K. Mehmi, a respected community leader and founder-trustee of the local Shri Guru Ravidass Temple in Darlaston.

“I have been living here for 61 years and have never, ever heard of such an incident. The local community are getting seriously concerned because this is the second (racially aggravated) attack in the West Midlands,” he said.

On Sunday, the police released CCTV footage of the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, after they were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.

“I am absolutely shocked to hear about this. A customer informed me about it and I couldn't believe such a thing could happen in this peaceful neighbourhood,” said an Indian-origin shopkeeper in Park Hall, Walsall, on condition of anonymity.

“I am from India and have been living here for a few years. It's a very diverse area and there have never been any race-related troubles,” he said.

The West Midlands Police have condemned the “absolutely appalling attack” on the young woman, who is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it's vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time," Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation for the West Midlands Police, had said on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of Walsall Police acknowledged the “fear and concern” the attack had caused within the “diverse community”.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the coming days,” he said, in an attempt to reassure the locals.

Sikh Federation UK has established that the victim of Saturday's attack is a Sikh student in her 20s.

“The attacker apparently broke down the door of the house where she was living… West Midlands Police have now had two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s in the last two months and urgently need to find those responsible,” the organisation said.

The force has made a few arrests before releasing the suspects on bail in their investigation into the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury last month.

Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, both British Sikh Labour MPs, took to social media to express their shock and condemnation at a feared “repeated pattern” of violent attacks on women in the region and urged the public to assist the police investigation.

“The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing,” said Gill.