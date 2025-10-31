HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru techie orders Rs 1.86L phone online, gets tile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2025 14:13 IST

A software engineer claimed that he found a piece of tile inside the box of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone delivered to him after he ordered it online for Rs 1.86 lakh, police said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kim Do-gyun/Reuters

Premanand (43), of Yelachenahalli, who ordered the phone, filed a police complaint after the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, Premanand ordered the phone from an e-commerce platform on October 14 and paid online using his credit card. The package was delivered on October 19 at around 4.16 pm. He recorded a video while unboxing the parcel and was shocked to find only a square piece of white tile inside instead of the high-end smartphone.

 

Premanand first lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and later approached the local police, who registered the FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

A probe is underway, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
