Former Gujarat CM Rupani, deputy CM Patel decide not to fight assembly polls

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 20:46 IST
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month's assembly elections.

IMAGE: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Their statements came at a time when the central parliament board of the BJP has convened a meeting to finalise the names of candidates for the polls in New Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

”I have decided not to fight elections this time,” Rupani told reporters in Rajkot without elaborating.

Rupani (66), a sitting MLA, was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021.

Former deputy CM Patel, in a hand written letter sent to Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, said he should not be considered for ticket from Mehsana, his current assembly seat, as he has decided not to contest the December elections.

Two other BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja, who were senior ministers in the Rupani cabinet, have also declared they will not fight the upcoming polls, state party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

Both are sitting MLAs.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, and counting will take place on December 8. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
