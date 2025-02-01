HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Former CEC Navin Chawla dies at 79

Former CEC Navin Chawla dies at 79

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2025 10:57 IST

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Navin Chawla passed away on Saturday, ex-CEC SY Quraishi said.

He was 79.

IMAGE: Navin Chawla was the chief election commissioner from April 2009 to July 2010. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Quraishi told PTI that he met Chawla some 10 days back when the latter had informed that he was getting admitted to hospital for a brain surgery.

"He passed away this morning at Apollo Hospital," Quraishi said, adding that he was cheerful when they last met.

 

Separately, an Election Commission functionary also confirmed Chawla's demise.

"Sad to know about passing on of Shri Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India. May his soul rest in peace," Quraishi wrote on X.

A former bureaucrat, Chawla was the election commissioner between 2005 and 2009, and then chief election commissioner from April 2009 to July 2010.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
