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Nine Foreign Nationals Deported From Goa For Visa Overstay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 22:25 IST

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Goa authorities are cracking down on visa overstays, deporting nine foreign nationals and identifying seven more for legal action.

Key Points

  • Nine foreign nationals deported from Goa for overstaying their visas.
  • Deported individuals include five from Uganda, three from Russia, and one from Nigeria.
  • Seven more foreign nationals identified for overstaying in North Goa.
  • Legal action initiated against overstayers, including Russians, Ukrainians, and a South African.
  • Proposals initiated to blacklist the deported individuals.

Goa officials said on Friday that nine foreign nationals were deported while seven more have been identified for overstaying after expiry of visas.

Goa police said the nine foreigners were deported this month, comprising five from Uganda, three Russians and a Nigerian. Proposals for blacklisting them under appropriate categories have also been initiated, it added.

 

Visa Overstay Crackdown in North Goa

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office said seven nationals have been booked for overstaying following a drive held across the North Goa coastal belt.

The seven comprise five Russians and one each from Ukraine and South Africa.

Necessary legal action has been initiated against them, the FRRO said in a release.

In 2025, FRRO Goa deported120 overstaying foreign nationals, including 29 from Bangladesh, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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