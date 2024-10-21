News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Forces gun down 5 Maoists, foil plan to disrupt Maha polls

Forces gun down 5 Maoists, foil plan to disrupt Maha polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 21, 2024 20:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, the police said.

IMAGE: A C-60 commando team of the Gadchiroli police carry out an anti-Maoist operation, in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, July 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight, in which commandos of the C-60 specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police played a leading role, took place in a forest in Bhamragadh taluka in the eastern Maharashtra district and comes just one month ahead of the state assembly polls.

 

A press release issued by the office of the Gadchiroli superintendent of police said in view of the November 20 elections, a group of Maoists had gathered in the forest on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border for the last two days and was planning an attack.

The area where the gathering was taking place borders Narayanpur, a Maoist-hit district in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, an official told PTI over the phone.

As many as 22 teams of C-60 commandos and two squads of the Central Reserve Police Force under the supervision of senior officials launched an anti-Naxal operation from two different points in the forest area, said the release.

As soon as the police and CRPF personnel reached the area where Maoists had gathered, they faced indiscriminate fire from the Maoists.

The security personnel immediately retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of fire, five Maoists were killed, said the release, citing preliminary information.

A search operation was underway in the forest, it said.

The identities of the slain Maoists will be disclosed at a press conference in Gadchiroli on Tuesday, according to the release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 Maoist dalams wiped out in Wed op: Maha police
2 Maoist dalams wiped out in Wed op: Maha police
'Only Then Can We Call Them Urban Naxals'
'Only Then Can We Call Them Urban Naxals'
12 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Maha
12 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Maha
BGT: Will Bancroft open with Khawaja against India?
BGT: Will Bancroft open with Khawaja against India?
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
Court rejects bail to Salman home shooters
Court rejects bail to Salman home shooters
Only one Indian in Women's T20 WC team of tournament
Only one Indian in Women's T20 WC team of tournament
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah

Maoist threat will be wiped out in 2 years: Shah

How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'

How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances