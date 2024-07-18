News
Two Maoist dalams wiped out in Wednesday's op in Maha: Police

Two Maoist dalams wiped out in Wednesday's op in Maha: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 18, 2024 17:01 IST
The 12 Maoists, including three senior cadres, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra carried a total cash reward of Rs 86 lakh on their heads, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal speaks to the media regarding the 12 naxals killed in a recent encounter, in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, July 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Due to the success of the operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur dalams of Maoists have been wiped out, they claimed.

 

Twelve Maoists, including five women, were killed and three security personnel injured in the encounter that took place on Wednesday near the Chhattisgarh border. The exchange of fire started in the afternoon and lasted around six hours, an official said.

"Credible information was received yesterday morning that 12 to 15 members of Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur joint local organisation squad (LOS) are camping in a forest area near Chhattisgarh border in Wandoli village with an aim to carry out subversive activities in view of the upcoming Martyrs' Week observed by Maoistss (between July 28 and August 3)," a release issued by the superintendent of police Gadchiroli office said.

"Accordingly, seven units of the anti-Maoist C-60 squad led by deputy superintendent of police (operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately despatched for the area search operation. While the teams were engaged in the operation, the Maoists indiscriminately fired at them, which was retaliated strongly by the C-60 teams," it said.

SP Neelotpal said in a press conference that the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure.

After the exchange of fire, a search was conducted in the area, which led to the recovery of the bodies of seven male and five female Maoists, he said.

Besides the bodies, the police recovered several firearms, including seven automatic weapons, three AK47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine gun and one self-loading rifle, Maoist literature, explosives, detonators and other belongings were recovered from the spot, the SP added.

"Entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur LOS of Maoists, including three senior cadres of the rank of divisional committee member, five area committee members and four Dalam members carrying a total reward of Rs 86 lakhs were wiped off in the encounter," Neelotpal said.

"Most of north Gadchiroli has been cleared of armed Maoist formations," he said.

The Maoists killed in the encounter were identified as Yogesh Tulavi alias Narendra (36), Vishal Atram alias Laxman (43) and Pramod Kachlami (31) all three were from Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalam with each carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh, the police said.

Other deceased, Maharu Gawade (31), Anil Darro (28), Sarita Parsa (37), Rajjo Gawade (35) and Vijju, were all area committee members from Chatgaon-Kasansur and Korchi-Tipagad LOS and each one carried a reward of Rs 6 lakh, they said.

Besides, Chanda Podyam, Sita Hawke, Roja and Sagar - all members of Chatgaon-Kasansur and Korchi-Tipagad LOS, carried a reward of Rs two lakh on their heads.

Neelotpal said, "Since 2021, 80 hardcore Maoists have been neutralised in Gadchiroli, 102 Maoists were arrested and 29 others have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
