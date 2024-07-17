News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered

12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: July 17, 2024 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 12 Maoists were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter with police and commandos in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra near the Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel after an anti-Maoist operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, May 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The heavy exchange of fire broke out in the afternoon between C60 commandos and Maoists in Wandoli village and continued for six hours, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Nilotpal said.

 

The police have recovered 12 bodies of Maoists from the spot besides seven automotive weapons, including 3 AK-47s, 2 INSAS rifles, a carbine and an SLR, he said.

One of the slain Maoists was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, incharge of Tipagad Dalam.

Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a Rs 51 lakh reward for C60 commando teams and Gadchiroli police, Nilotpal said.

Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

"The injured persons include a sub-inspector of C 60 and one jawan. They are out of danger, evacuated from the spot, and shifted to Nagpur," the SP added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Maha: Police
Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Maha: Police
How a dreaded Naxalite was captured
How a dreaded Naxalite was captured
'Biggest-ever successful anti-Naxal operation in India'
'Biggest-ever successful anti-Naxal operation in India'
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role
'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Ola Electric may drive in IPO at a lower valuation
Ola Electric may drive in IPO at a lower valuation
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist

How Cops Gunned Down Top Maoist

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances