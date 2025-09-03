HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Who's Your Favourite Teacher And Why? Tell Us

September 03, 2025

This Teacher's Day, we want to hear YOUR story.
Did your teacher spot talent you didn't know you had? Or support you during a difficult phase? Or did they simply make maths feel like magic?
Share your story with us in 100 words or more. Mention your name, city and a line about yourself. If you have pictures with your teacher, do share them as well. Send it to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My teacher's story).

We all have that one teacher story -- maybe it's Mrs Sharma who made you fall in love with poetry or Kumar Sir who believed in you when nobody else did.

Perhaps it's the professor who pushed you to change careers or the kindergarten teacher whose hug still warms your heart.

This Teacher's Day, we want to hear YOUR story. Did your teacher spot talent you didn't know you had? Or support you during a difficult phase? Or did they simply make maths feel like magic?

It could be your dance or art teacher who took an extra interest in you, your sports coach or your music teacher who didn't give up on you.

We're collecting the funniest, most touching and absolutely unforgettable teacher tales from across India.

Irrespective of when your story happened -- if it made you who you are today, we want to read it.

Share your story with us in 100 words or more. Mention your name, city and a line about yourself. If you have pictures with your teacher, do share them as well. Send it to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My teacher's story)

The best stories will shine on Rediff. Ready to make your favourite teacher famous?

