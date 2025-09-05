'They Teach You To Believe In Yourself'

This Teacher's Day, we want to hear YOUR story.

IMAGE: Renu Balakrishnan. Photograph: Sanjay Sawant/Rediff

'These are the individuals who transform your life and perspective, teaching you to believe in yourself beyond any subject or skill'

It happened nearly half a century ago when we were in our final year of school in another city, grappling with the pressures of preparing for board exams. Among the subjects, I was convinced I would fail -- History.

We had already started the year without a teacher assigned, and I dreaded the possibility of the regular teacher from the past three years being reassigned, especially not in our crucial final year.

By what felt like divine intervention -- courtesy of our principal -- we were fortunate to get a wonderful lady teacher -- Ms Renu Balakrishnan. This was remarkable in our all-boys school. She was, and still is, a strikingly smart woman, both in appearance and intellect. Soon, she captivated us all, turning our aversion to History -- bred by the previous teacher's uninspiring methods -- into genuine enjoyment.

It seemed even he (the previous teacher) disliked teaching the subject.

Then came a weekly test -- part of a term-long plan to cover all subjects. She returned our answer sheets, marked with impressive speed, which hooked us with her meticulousness. I scored well, though my habit of writing concise answers -- always sparing with paper -- prompted a classmate to exclaim aloud how I managed such marks with so little effort.

To my delight, she responded with the exact words I longed to hear: "He has covered all the points but has not sufficiently expanded them, which I'm sure he will do in the future."

I was utterly dumbfounded and moved, the revelation touching my soul and heart. I couldn't thank her then, but decades later, through a reunion organised by another school teacher, I expressed my gratitude.

These are the individuals who transform your life and perspective, teaching you to believe in yourself beyond any subject or skill.

I still recall every detail of that moment: She was a remarkable lady with extraordinary instincts, giving us more than we could have imagined. I remain in awe and wonder at how she achieved it all.

What's more, she continues to teach, opening my eyes to many aspects of life.

We now live in Mumbai and stay in touch, a connection I believe was divinely maintained.

Having retired, I finally have the time to reflect and be deeply thankful for her presence in my life.

I still feel dumbfounded and ungrateful at times, realising I owe her endless thanks. I will always pray for her well-being and long life.

God bless her!

