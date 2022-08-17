For Ratan Tata Is A Goodfellow!

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons, launched Goodfellows, India's companionship startup for senior citizens, in a bid to encourage inter-generational friendships.

RNT, who will turn 85 on December 28, has invested an undisclosed amount of money in Goodfellows.

'The bonds between the two generations created by Goodfellows are very meaningful and are helping to address an important social issue in India,' RNT added. 'I hope the investment helps the young team at Goodfellows grow.'

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Integrity Financial Services paid floral tribute to a portrait of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Bikaner on Tuesday.

The billionaire investor -- who Ratan Tata said would always be remembered for his acute understanding of the markets as well as for his jovial personality, kindness, and foresightedness -- passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

