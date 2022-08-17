News
For Ratan Tata Is A Goodfellow!

For Ratan Tata Is A Goodfellow!

By Rediff News Bureau
August 17, 2022 11:44 IST
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons, launched Goodfellows, India's companionship startup for senior citizens, in a bid to encourage inter-generational friendships.

RNT, who will turn 85 on December 28, has invested an undisclosed amount of money in Goodfellows.

'The bonds between the two generations created by Goodfellows are very meaningful and are helping to address an important social issue in India,' RNT added. 'I hope the investment helps the young team at Goodfellows grow.'

 

IMAGE: Ratan Tata at the launch of Goodfellows in Mumbai, August 16, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Integrity Financial Services paid floral tribute to a portrait of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Bikaner on Tuesday.
The billionaire investor -- who Ratan Tata said would always be remembered for his acute understanding of the markets as well as for his jovial personality, kindness, and foresightedness -- passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
