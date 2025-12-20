Fog disrupts ops at Delhi airport; 177 flights cancelled, 500 delayed

Dense fog disrupted operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 177 flights getting cancelled and over 500 flights getting delayed on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official said that a total of 177 flights, including some international services, were cancelled. The figure includes departures and arrivals.

Nearly 500 flights were delayed at the airport on Friday, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

In a post on X on Friday afternoon, the civil aviation ministry said it is closely coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and decisions are being taken based on real-time weather forecasts.

Some flights are being cancelled by airlines, with passengers being informed in advance to avoid unnecessary travel to airports. Full refunds and free rescheduling by the airlines operators are being offered. Airport directors have been instructed to ensure all necessary support to passengers at airports, it said.

"Operations at Delhi Airport are running normal without disruption," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7.10 pm.

On Friday, Air India Express said it cancelled flights from Delhi to various destinations, including Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Indore, Patna, Goa, Varanasi and Jodhpur, as well as a few other services.

These cancellations were caused by fog conditions, the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X at around noon on Friday, said Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning.

"The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements," it added.

In a post on X in the morning, DIAL said flight operations continue to be in CAT III conditions due to dense fog. "Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions".

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.