Home  » News » Taj Mahal To Dal Lake: North India's Winter Fog

Taj Mahal To Dal Lake: North India's Winter Fog

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 18, 2025 11:41 IST

Dense winter fog and smog have gripped several Indian cities, from Agra's Taj Mahal to the streets of New Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, and beyond.

These chilling visuals capture how residents, commuters and tourists are coping with poor visibility and biting cold.

From washermen on the Gomti riverbank to shikara rides on the Dal Lake, these photographs highlight the impact of extreme weather on daily life across northern India.

Agra Taj Mahal fog

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog covers the Taj Mahal as the temperature dips in Agra on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Agra Taj Mahal fog

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Agra Taj Mahal fog

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Haridwar fog Amrapur Ghat

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog blankets the Amrapur Ghat in Haridwar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

New Delhi Kartavya Path smog

IMAGE: People walk on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday amid dense smog as air quality remains poor, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Agra Taj Mahal fog

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mayur Vihar-1 area

IMAGE: A drone visual shows the Mayur Vihar-1 area in New Delhi on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Mayur Vihar-1 area

 

Mayur Vihar-1 area

 

Mayur Vihar-1 area

IMAGE: Commuters move through a thick layer of smog in the AIIMS area in New Delhi on Wednesday as the AQI remains in the 'Very Poor' category. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Srinagar fog city view

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog blankets Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Boatmen row boats in the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Lucknow bridge construction fog

IMAGE: Labourers works at the under-construction site of a bridge amid dense fog on a winter morning in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Washermen wash clothes amid dense fog on a cold morning on the bank of the river Gomti in Lucknow on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man on his bike moves through dense fog in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People exercise amid heavy dense fog on a winter morning in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man crosses a railway track in dense fog on a cold morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People gather around a small bonfire to keep warm on a cold winter morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man and a child on a scooty amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A vehicle commutes amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Moga on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: People sit around a bonfire in Amritsar on Wednesday to keep themselves warm as the temperature dips. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: People warm themselves around a fire by the roadside at Darulshafa in Hyderabad on Wednesday as temperatures dips. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
