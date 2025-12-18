Taj Mahal To Dal Lake: North India's Winter Fog

Dense winter fog and smog have gripped several Indian cities, from Agra's Taj Mahal to the streets of New Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, and beyond.

These chilling visuals capture how residents, commuters and tourists are coping with poor visibility and biting cold.

From washermen on the Gomti riverbank to shikara rides on the Dal Lake, these photographs highlight the impact of extreme weather on daily life across northern India.

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog covers the Taj Mahal as the temperature dips in Agra on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog blankets the Amrapur Ghat in Haridwar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People walk on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday amid dense smog as air quality remains poor, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A drone visual shows the Mayur Vihar-1 area in New Delhi on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Commuters move through a thick layer of smog in the AIIMS area in New Delhi on Wednesday as the AQI remains in the 'Very Poor' category. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog blankets Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Boatmen row boats in the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride on the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Labourers works at the under-construction site of a bridge amid dense fog on a winter morning in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Washermen wash clothes amid dense fog on a cold morning on the bank of the river Gomti in Lucknow on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man on his bike moves through dense fog in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People exercise amid heavy dense fog on a winter morning in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man crosses a railway track in dense fog on a cold morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People gather around a small bonfire to keep warm on a cold winter morning in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man and a child on a scooty amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dehradun on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A vehicle commutes amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Moga on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People sit around a bonfire in Amritsar on Wednesday to keep themselves warm as the temperature dips. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People warm themselves around a fire by the roadside at Darulshafa in Hyderabad on Wednesday as temperatures dips. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff