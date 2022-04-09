News
Rediff.com  » News » Fodder scam case: J'khand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2022 00:51 IST
Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred the hearing into a petition filed by incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad challenging his conviction in a fodder scam case.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences after deteriorating health condition in Ranchi, March 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

73-year-old Prasad is in custody following his conviction and sentence by a Central Bureau of Investigation court in February in a fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury.

 

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda treasury.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was informed by CBI, which is investigating the scam that the earlier order of the court to file a counter affidavit in the matter could not be complied with by the agency and pleaded for more time.

The case will now be heard on April 22.

Prasad's counsel Kapil Sibbal told the court that his client has already served more than half of the sentence of five years in prison in the case and deserves to be released from custody.

Prasad was convicted by the CBI Court here on February 15.

On February 21 he was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case.

Prasad had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam. He had allegedly received heavy kickbacks through the animal husbandary department.

Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury. The scam in the Doranda treasury was pegged at Rs 139.35 crores during 1995-96.

