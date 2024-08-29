News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Floods: Cricketer Radha Yadav Rescued

Gujarat Floods: Cricketer Radha Yadav Rescued

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 29, 2024 13:51 IST
Indian cricketer Radha Yadav in Gujarat floods

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radha Yadav/Instagram

India cricketer Radha Yadav was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after being trapped in severe flooding in Vadodara.

The torrential rains had left the city submerged, and Radha found herself in a perilous situation. Her Instagram post, which captured the dramatic rescue operation, highlighted the NDRF's swift and courageous response in saving lives amidst the crisis.

'We are stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much #NDRF for rescuing us,' Radha captioned the post, expressing her gratitude for the timely assistance.

At least 26 people have lost their lives in Gujarat due to the relentless rainfall that has battered the state for the past three days.

 

Radha Yadav

Approximately 17,800 individuals were evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state.

Saurashtra districts, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, received substantial rainfall, with Devbhumi Dwarka's Bhanvad taluka recording the highest precipitation of 185mm in a 12-hour period.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for more heavy rain in the region on Thursday.

REDIFF CRICKET
