News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Flight diverted, IndiGo passengers sit on tarmac, have food

Flight diverted, IndiGo passengers sit on tarmac, have food

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 15, 2024 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a viral video shows passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, that was diverted to Mumbai, eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport. Photograph: ANI on X

A short video clipping of the incident was shared on social media, following which Mumbai airport claimed that the airport operators in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 'cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone'.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was looking into the incident and 'sincerely apologised' to its customers.

 

The flight that took off from Goa could not land at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, and was diverted to the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

A significant number of flights were impacted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

'IndiGo flight 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected,' a Mumbai airport spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the airport operator in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as 'passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building'.

Further, the spokesperson said the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future," the spokesperson said.

Passengers are not allowed to stay on the tarmac of an airport and the incident was apparently a security breach.

Details about the actions taken on the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Flight delays: DGCA asks airlines to sensitise staff
Flight delays: DGCA asks airlines to sensitise staff
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
Quadruple centurion Chaturvedi aspires for Ranji spot
Quadruple centurion Chaturvedi aspires for Ranji spot
Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents
Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents
'Middlemen' part of Shinde's Davos team: Aaditya
'Middlemen' part of Shinde's Davos team: Aaditya
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Flight delays: SOPs soon, Scindia warns against...

Flight delays: SOPs soon, Scindia warns against...

Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 100 delayed due to fog

Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 100 delayed due to fog

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances