Rediff.com  » News » Flight delays: DGCA asks airlines to 'sensitise staff'

Flight delays: DGCA asks airlines to 'sensitise staff'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 15, 2024 20:59 IST
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding flight delays and appropriately sensitise staff at airports to suitably communicate with passengers amid fog-related disruptions at airports.

IMAGE: Passengers wait Patna airport. Image used for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Against the backdrop of a significant number of flights getting delayed and cancelled and passengers facing tough times, the regulator has come out with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The DGCA said that airlines should publish accurate real-time information regarding delays in their flights.

 

There should also be appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays, according to a release.

'In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience,' the DGCA said.

The SOPs have been issued in view of the 'fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers', an official release said.

They have been issued hours after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related disruptions in flight operations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
