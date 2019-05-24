5-time CM Chamling loses in Sikkim

Last updated on: May 24, 2019 00:54 IST

The Sikkim Democratic Front got 15 seats in the hill state, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, which came into being in 2013, bagged 17 seats, one more than required for a majority in the 32-member assembly.

After over 24 years in power, five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's regime ended in Sikkim on Thursday with his party Sikkim Democratic Front losing the state elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

In the 2014 assembly elections, SDF won 23 seats in the 32-member assembly, while SKM settled with nine seats.

Both assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in Sikkim on April 11.

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am on Thursday amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.