Home  » News » 5 of 7 Delhi ministers face criminal cases: ADR

5 of 7 Delhi ministers face criminal cases: ADR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2025 18:07 IST

Five, including the chief minister, out of seven newly sworn-in ministers in Delhi have declared criminal cases against themselves, while two are billionaires, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers of her cabinet, during the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/X

The findings are based on the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the ministers ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

According to the analysis by the ADR, five out of seven ministers (71 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while two ministers (29 per cent) are billionaires.

 

The report highlighted that five ministers, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among them, one minister, Ashish Sood, faces serious criminal charges.

On the financial front, two ministers, accounting for 29 per cent of the cabinet, are billionaires.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden constituency with assets worth Rs. 248.85 crores and the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar constituency with assets worth Rs 1.06 crores.

The average assets of the seven ministers analysed stand at Rs 56.03 crores. All seven ministers have declared liabilities, with Parvesh Sahib Singh of the New Delhi constituency having the highest liabilities at Rs 74.36 crores.

Six ministers (86 per cent) have declared educational qualifications of graduate level or above, while one minister has completed only the 12th standard.

In terms of age, five ministers (71 per cent) are between 41 and 50 years old, while the remaining two (29 per cent) are aged between 51 and 60 years.

The cabinet includes only one woman minister which is the chief minister herself.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
