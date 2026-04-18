Five Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Tribal Girl In Jharkhand

Five youths have been arrested in Latehar, Jharkhand, following the alleged rape of a 16-year-old tribal girl who was abducted from a wedding ceremony and assaulted in a nearby jungle.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by five youths in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The incident occurred in the Sadar police station area during a wedding ceremony.

The victim reported that she was forcefully taken to a jungle where the assault occurred.

Police have launched a manhunt and arrested the accused in connection with the rape case.

A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by five youths in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in the Sadar police station area. The victim, however, lodged an FIR on Saturday, he said.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

The girl in her statement said that during a wedding ceremony on Thursday night, five youths from the same village took her to a jungle forcefully, where they raped her, the officer said.

"The accused threatened her and left her in the jungle at midnight. The girl, anyhow, reached her relative's house and narrated the incident to them," Sinha said, mentioning her statement.

Police Investigation And Arrests

He said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, and they will be held soon," the officer added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges including rape, abduction, and criminal intimidation. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and recording witness statements. Such cases often highlight the vulnerability of tribal communities and the need for improved law enforcement in remote areas.